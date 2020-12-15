  • Download mobile app
15 Dec 2020, Edition - 1981, Tuesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Trust testimony of good Samaritans in road crashes: SC
  • Sixty-six IIT-Madras students have tested positive for COVID-19 from December 1 till yesterday: IIT Madras
  • Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.
  • Punjab BJP says Yograj Singh should be jailed for his comment
  • Country will not have to wait too long for Covid-19 vaccine: PM
  • BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or step down, says Mamata
Travel

Coimbatore

Tribal woman killed by elephant

D.Radhakrishnan

December 15, 2020

Share

Udhagamandalam: In yet another unfortunate incident,a woman was killed by an elephant in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Director,Mudumalai Tiger Teserve Mr.Srikanth,around one p.m. today Sarasu ,an Irula tribal woman aged about 65 of Anaikatty village was ,”accidentally encountered by a female elephant with a calf”. She died on the spot.

The incident occurred in Segur Reserve Forest of Segur Range.

The victim had gone to the spot,which was about 3 kilometres from the village,along with her son Balan and sister Mathi,to collect grass for their cattle.

The other two had escaped without any injury.
Arrangements were made by the police for a postmortem.

Expressing shock over the incident,Mr.Vijay Krishnaraj of the United Conservation Movement (UCM),lamented that such incidents were almost becoming a daily affair.

It called for a close look by the forest department.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿