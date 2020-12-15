Tribal woman killed by elephant

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: In yet another unfortunate incident,a woman was killed by an elephant in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Director,Mudumalai Tiger Teserve Mr.Srikanth,around one p.m. today Sarasu ,an Irula tribal woman aged about 65 of Anaikatty village was ,”accidentally encountered by a female elephant with a calf”. She died on the spot.

The incident occurred in Segur Reserve Forest of Segur Range.

The victim had gone to the spot,which was about 3 kilometres from the village,along with her son Balan and sister Mathi,to collect grass for their cattle.

The other two had escaped without any injury.

Arrangements were made by the police for a postmortem.

Expressing shock over the incident,Mr.Vijay Krishnaraj of the United Conservation Movement (UCM),lamented that such incidents were almost becoming a daily affair.

It called for a close look by the forest department.