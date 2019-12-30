Tribals in two villages in Karamadai in Coimbatore district boycott elections

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Voters in two tribal villages in Karamadai panchayat boycotted the local body elections today protesting against the negligence of the powers that be in asphalting the approach roads.

About 200 families in Moonukuttai and Arakkadavu villages refused to come out to exercise their franchise to vent their ire against the officials, who had assured to lay bitumen during the Lok Sabhs elections.

However, the roads remained the same even now and after discussing between us, the villagers decided to boycott the polls, they said.

Though the officials tried to convince, the villagers remained adamant.

Meanwhile there was nearly four hours delay to start poll in Kollupalayam booth in Kudimangalam in Udumalpet in Tirupur district following complaint by an independent candidate that the ink had spread behind the ballot sheets making it illegible.

There were arguments between the candidates over the issue delaying the process. Senior district and police officials managed to convince the candidates and the process started at 11.30 AM.

In Coimbatore district, Sulur, Sulthanpet, Annur, S.S. Kulam, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai and Thondamuthur went to the polls and over 60 per cent polling was registered at 4 PM.

A 90-year old Senniammal cast her vote in Kududampalayam village pancnayat in Periyanaickenpalayam Panchayat Union,

The poll process was free from any untoward incident , they said.