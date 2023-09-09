Trichy Gears Up to Host Divisional Level Matches of Isha Gramotsavam Minister K N Nehru to Attend the Event

Covai Post Network

Revving up the tempo, Isha Gramotsavam, India’s biggest rural sports festival, will be hosting divisional-level matches on September 10th at the Santhanam Vidyalaya Sr. Sec. School, E.B. Road, Trichy. The general public is invited to watch these competitions for free.

Addressing the media today, Swami Nakuja, field coordinator of the ‘Isha Gramotsavam said, “The 15th Isha Gramotsavam organized by Isha Outreach is taking place in South India this year. Moving ahead to the first phase of cluster-level competitions, the divisional-level competition will be held on September 10th. More than 500 men and women from the 8 districts of Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri are going to participate in the matches.”

“The matches will consist of Volleyball for men, and Kabbadi for men and women. A total of 28 teams will participate in the Volleyball competition, and 7 teams each will compete in the men’s and women’s categories in Kabaddi.”

The competition will begin from 8 AM in the morning which will continue till the evening. Besides the regular matches, recreational sports competitions inviting the general public to participate will be held from 3PM- 5PM.

The best performing teams at the divisional levels will qualify for the finals to be held in front of Adiyogi at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. Isha Gramotsavam Committee will take care of the food, accommodation and travel expenses of these players participating in the finals.

Isha Outreach, which is organising the Gramotsavam has been recognized as National Sports Promotion Organization (NSPO) by the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs. In the year 2018, Isha Outreach received the “Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar” award from the Hon’ble President of India for Sports Development.

Sports celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic medallist Rajavardhan Singh Rathore and Karnam Malleshwari have earlier participated as special guests in the finals of the sports festival. Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Virender Sehwag, and Shikhar Dhawan have voiced support for Isha Gramotsavam.