Coimbatore

Tusker trapped in sludge near Thadagam forest range check-dam

November 4, 2017

An elephant has been trapped in the sludge near a check-dam at Veerapandi Kuttai in Thadagam reserve forest area of Coimbatore range.

According to forest officials, the 15 to 20-year-old tusker had come from the nearby reserve forest for water. Locals, who came in scores early on Saturday, said it was part of a herd that was seen there earlier.

Attempts by the tusker to come out failed, leaving it tired, say forest staff. The presence of a huge crowd around could also have scared it, Coimbatore Range Officer Suresh told The Covai Post. He said such incidents are quite common.

A rescue team comprising forest watchers, guards and anti-poaching staff has been deployed and have begun operations to guide the elephant back to the forest, he added

