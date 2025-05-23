TVS Motor Company and OOR Cabs Join Hands to Deploy 500 Electric Three-Wheelers in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : TVS Motor Company, a global leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OOR Cabs Pvt. Ltd., a technology-driven mobility platform, to supply 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers during the financial year 2025-26. This strategic partnership is aimed at promoting sustainable urban mobility across Tamil Nadu. As part of the initiative, OOR Cabs will deploy the vehicles for eco-friendly intra-city passenger services, beginning with Trichy, and progressively expanding operations to Madurai and Coimbatore. The integration of these electric vehicles into OOR Cabs’ fleet reinforces both companies’ commitment to cleaner, more efficient transportation solutions.

The TVS King EV MAX, known for its superior range of 179 km, Bluetooth connectivity through TVS SmartXonnect™, quick charging capability, and spacious, ergonomic design, has been customised in line with OOR Cab’s vision of delivering an enhanced passenger experience. OOR’s new EV fleet will come equipped with features including on-board drinking water facilities for passengers, thermal insulation on the vehicle roof for improved in-cabin comfort, and mobile charging ports, making every ride a premium and comfortable travel experience.

Speaking on the occasion,TVS Motor Company Commercial Mobility Business Head,Rajat Gupta said, “We are delighted to partner with OOR Cabs in accelerating the shift towards green mobility in India. The TVS King EV MAX has been engineered for high performance, that provides superior rider comfort and makes it an ideal choice for OOR Cabs’ vision of redefining urban transportation. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower driver-partners and provide sustainable, efficient mobility solutions to customers across Tamil Nadu.”

OOR Cabs CEO Maria Issac, added, “OOR Cabs is driven by a mission to provide seamless, sustainable, and customer-centric mobility solutions. Our collaboration with TVS Motor Company, a trusted leader in electric vehicle innovation, enables us to elevate the passenger experience while reducing our carbon footprint. With a vision to expand our fleet to 500 electric vehicles this year, we are proud to kick-start the journey with TVS Motor Company, whose product and engineering capabilities match our high standards. Together, we are enabling more eco-friendly, reliable, and comfortable commuting options for cities like Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore.”

This partnership marks a significant step toward a greener, more inclusive future in mobility. OOR Cabs plans to steadily increase its EV fleet by adding 20–30 vehicles every month, empowering both men and women drivers and promoting sustainable livelihoods in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This initiative is aligned with Tamil Nadu’s goal of leading the nation in clean mobility transformation.

As part of the event, the first batch of TVS King EV Max vehicles were delivered to customers. A total of 10 units were ceremonially handed over during the event held in Trichy, marking the beginning of this green mobility partnership. An additional 10 units are scheduled for delivery in June 2025, further expanding the electric fleet presence in Tamil Nadu.