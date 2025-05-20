TVS Motor Company Launches Electric Three-Wheeler – TVS King EV MAX in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, May 20, 2025: TVS Motor Company – a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced the launch of its connected passenger electric three-wheeler, TVS King EV MAX in Tamil Nadu. The TVS King EV MAX combines innovative technology with eco-friendly solutions, catering to the growing demand for sustainable urban mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, TVS Motor Company, Commercial Mobility Business Head Rajat Gupta said, “The launch of TVS King EV MAX in Tamil Nadu is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for last-mile connectivity. As urban areas continue to grow, the demand for clean mobility options has never been more critical. The TVS King EV MAX combines advanced electric propulsion with superior comfort and connectivity. The distinctive blend of long-range, impressive acceleration and quick charging time guarantees high uptime, enabling more trips and increased earning potential for customers, including fleet operators.”

With a range of 179 kms on a single charge, quick charging in just 2 hours and 15 minutes for 0 – 80% charge and 3.5 hours for 100% charge; smart features like TVS SmartXonnect™, the TVS King EV MAX offers users real-time navigation, alerts and vehicle diagnostics through their smartphones. It combines excellent performance, comfort and connectivity, making it a standout choice for modern urban mobility.

The TVS King EV MAX is powered by a high-performance 51.2V lithium-ion LFP battery enabling making it perfect for urban commuting. With a top speed of 60 km/h (ECO Mode: 40 kmph; City: 50 kmph; Power: 60 kmph), the vehicle ensures efficient travel while maximizing passenger comfort through its spacious cabin and ergonomic seating design.

The TVS King EV MAX is now available in Tamil Nadu, at a price of Rs. 2,95,000/- (ex-showroom). It also comes with a warranty of 6-years / 150,000 km (whichever is earlier), along with 24/7 road-side-assistance for the first 3 years.