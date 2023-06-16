TVS Motor Company strengthens its electrification journey; unveils its special initiative for pricing on the TVS iQube scooters for Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

• TVS Motor continues to spearhead the EV adoption clocking 20,000 units of retails in May 2023 on the back of 100,000 delighted customers in the last financial year

• To continue the momentum, the company unveils new prices for TVS iQube without passing on the full burden of FAME II revision to customers

Coimbatore, June 14th, 2023: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, continues to demonstrate its commitment towards sustainable future mobility solutions. This is in line with the Government of India’s vision to promote electric mobility, and TVS Motor’s endeavour to support their initiative to enable faster adoption of electric mobility and development of the overall electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President – Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor is spearheading the EV transformation narrative in the country. Backed by this electrification journey, TVS iQube recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units for its range of scooters in the last financial year, which is a testament of its strong community of happy customers.

In line with TVS Motor’s commitment of being customer centric, the company will offer a loyalty benefit programme for the customers of TVS iQube who have made bookings till May 20, 2023, for a limited period to ease the cost burden post the revision in FAME II subsidy. Additionally, new customers can also avail new prices without having to bear the full burden of FAME II revision on booking the vehicle starting June 1, 2023. After FAME II revision TVS iQube‘s price increase from June 1, 2023 will be in the range of Rs. 17,000 – Rs. 22,000 depending on the variant. TVS Motor is also extending an additional loyalty benefit to its customers who have pre-booked before May 20, 2023. Specifics and further details on this have been updated on our website.”