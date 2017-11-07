TWAD Board lunches mobile van to attend to water-related problems

by Covai Post Network

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) on Tuesday launched a mobile van to attend to various water-related problems such as leakages and blocks across the district.

The van, flagged off by District Collector T.N. Hariharan, has necessary equipment to set right breakage in water pipelines and also blocks in drainage in the aftermath of heavy rains.

The van would move across the district and help to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply, by attending to the problems, besides plugging the leakage, Hariharan said during the launch.

It would also create awareness among the public, particularly in rural areas about water-borne diseases and also dengue.