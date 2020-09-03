Twitterati Dedicates Isha Sadhguru’s Birthday To River Revitalisation

Covai Post Network

Twitter was on fire as wishes poured in on his 63rd birthday of Isha’s guru Jaggi Vasudev.

Celebrities, sportstars, politicians and his followers across the globe wished him and dedicated the day to river revitalisation, a cause the Isha Foundation Founder is championing.

“Today, September 3 is the first anniversary of the launch of Cauvery Calling, a direct result of Rally for Rivers, also flagged off on the same day 2 years ago.

Great work Sadhguru ji and also wish you a very Happy Birthday #HBDSadhguru,” cricketer Harbhajan Singh said in a tweet.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, “Wishing Sadhguru a very Happy Birthday. It is our privilege to have a visionary mystic among us who has brought about not just a spiritual revolution but also is enlightening people about their responsibility towards earth with his #CauveryCalling campaign.”

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also sent their heartfelt wishes on Sadhguru’s birthday.

Among the celebrities, Juhi Chawla, Kangana Ranaut, Tisca Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal, Shanthanam among others, expressed their gratitude towards Sadhguru and also pledged trees for Cauvery Calling project.

“In honour of Sadhguruji’s birthday… a 1,000 trees in the Cauvery Calling project.

A project he started a year ago on this very day. What better gift can we give him , than to help him, with a project that he began, to secure the future for our children.

Come let us join hands , and pledge trees. Help him to help us. Thank you Sadhguruji with deep gratitude,” actress Juhi Chawla shared on social media.

Actor Shanthanam tweeted, “So honored to do my small part in the phenomenal #CauveryCalling project. 83 Lakh saplings during the

pandemic is a stellar achievement! My Pranams and Wishing a great happy birthday to Sadhguru.” #RiverRevitalization

At a recent Darshan, Sadhguru said, “Excitement about birthday is probably when you’re 16 or 18,” in response to a question on what he would like for his birthday and urged to make good use of it by participating in Cauvery Calling project.