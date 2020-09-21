  • Download mobile app
21 Sep 2020, Edition - 1896, Monday
Two arrested for burglary in Coimbatore, half the loot recovered

Covai Post Network

September 21, 2020

Coimbatore : Two persons were arrested in connection with the loot of Rs.30 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments after breaking
open a house in Chitra Nagar in the city 15 days ago.

Based on the complaint by 74-year old Masailamani that burglars entered the house and looted the valuables on September Four, when he and his wife had gone to attend a marriage, police formed special team to crack the case.

Investigations led to the arrest of Ganesh Kumar of Karamadai and Prasad Raja of Aruppukottai in Vidudhunagar district, last night.

Police recovered Rs.1.65 lakh cash and a gold chain and two bangles weighing 5 1/2 sovereign, police said.

Both were remanded and lodged in the Central jail.

