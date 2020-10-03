Two arrested for the murder of 83 year old man in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two persons, including a teenager boy, were arrested on Saturday on charge of bludgeoning an octogenarian to death in his house in Singanallur in the city.

According to police, the 83-year old Krishnasamy was found dead with bleeding injuries on the body in his flat Friday morning by the neighbours as the door of the house was closed for long

.

The 27-year old Vikram of Sakkottai in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, and staying here, came to know that Krishnasamy was staying alone in the house and hatched a plan with his 17 year old accomplice Selvaganapathy to rob him.

Accordingly, both went to the house on Thursday midnight and hit Krishnasamy with an iron rod repeatedly and looted jewelleries, cash and mobile phone and left in a car belonging to Krishnasamy.

The duo was held in Karaiakudi, after a police patrol noticed the car with its tyre punctured, parked on the roadside. On checking they recovered a receipt of a hotel, from where both were nabbed.

On investigation both said to have confessed to the crime to police, who informed their Coimbatore counterparts, who rushed to Karaikudi.

SInganallur police here recovered the ornaments, cash and phones, along with the car from them and brought to the city and further

interrogation is on.