01 Jun 2019, Edition - 1418, Saturday
Coimbatore

Two arrested with venison, deer skin, country-made gun

Covai Post Network

June 1, 2019

Coimbatore : Forest department officials arrested two persons for possessing venison and deer skins, while returning after night beat in Pettikutte coming under Sirumugal range in the district in the early hours of Saturday.

The officials found seven persons moving in the area in three motorcycles around 4 AM and stopped for inquiry. However, two persons managed to escape on their bike, police said.

As others were also trying to escape leaving their vehicles, officials caught two persons–Devaraj and Kumarasamy–and found 15 kgs of venison, a portion of deer skin and seized them.

The officials also recovered one country made gun and pellets from their possession, they said.

