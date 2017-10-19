19 Oct 2017, Edition - 828, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Two boys drown in a pond in Kuniamuthur

Covai Post Network
October 19, 2017

Two boys met watery grave, when they drowned in a pond in Kuniyamuthur in the city last evening, police said today.

The 15-year-old Praveenkumar and Vigneshwaran aged 12 had gone for a bath in Senkulam in Kuniyamuthur area with some friends.

Both had gone deep into the pond and suddenly drowned. Attempts by their friends remained futile, police said. Hearing the screams of the boys on the bank, locals rushed to the spot and
managed to retrieve the body of Praveenkumar, who was studying in 10th standard.

Since there was difficulty in tracing the body of Vigneswaran, a 7th standard student, fire and rescue personnel were requisitioned. His body was recovered in a few hours, police said.

The bodies have been sent to Government Hospital for postmortem.

