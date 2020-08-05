Two die as trees fall on them in Nilgiris district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two persons were killed, after road side trees fell on them in two separate incidents in the Nilgiris district today,

following incessant rains being experienced for the last couple of days.

Roadside trees started falling at 60 places in and around this tourist town since morning and PWD and Fire Rescue personnel are cutting and removing them the clear the traffic, police said.

The 52-year old Ravi died after a tree branch fell on him at Kokkal, about 20 kms from here, while 45 year old Sadiq Ali was crushed to death when a fully grown tree fell on him at Fingerpost near here, they said.

Both the bodies were taken to Government Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a team from MDRF have reached Gudalur, some 60 kms from here to rescue the people from villages, which are marooned by rain water, they said.

Rural areas in Coimbatore district also witnessed moderate to heavy rains for the last 24 hours, resulting in release of surplus water to Bhavani river from Pillur dam in Mettupalayam and people are asked to move to safer places, as the river is in spate.

Meanwhile, thousand of banana plantations, which were ready for harvest, fell down due to heavy winds and rains at Chadivayal in Thondamuthur on the outskirts and growers were upset about the loss.

However, the district administration announced that necessary compensation will be provided to them after taking proper estimate, official sources said.