Two from Chennai test Covid19 positive, taken to ESI hosptial

Ooty : Two persons, arrived at Ooty from Chennai were tested Covid-19 positive and immediately shifted to ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

According to Health department sources, one person, doing real estate business in Chennai had come to his relative’s house in Raj Bhavan Quarters on June three and was tested at Barliar Checkpost for coronavirus.

Similarly, another person doing business in share market had arrived here on June 4 in a house in Nandimedu and checked for the virus.

As the results of both tested positive today, they were immediately rushed to ESI Hospital by ambulance, creating fear in the area.

Meanwhile, bus services between NIlgiris District and Coimbatore were stopped from today, following reported arrival of large number of tourists in the name of locals.

Besides, there was problem in checking the passengers coming by bus and also private vehicles at Barliar and near Kothagiri checkpost, forcing to stop the services.