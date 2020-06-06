  • Download mobile app
06 Jun 2020, Edition - 1789, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Two from Chennai test Covid19 positive, taken to ESI hosptial

Covai Post Network

June 6, 2020

Ooty : Two persons, arrived at Ooty from Chennai were tested Covid-19 positive and immediately shifted to ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

According to Health department sources, one person, doing real estate business in Chennai had come to his relative’s house in Raj Bhavan Quarters on June three and was tested at Barliar Checkpost for coronavirus.

Similarly, another person doing business in share market had arrived here on June 4 in a house in Nandimedu and checked for the virus.

As the results of both tested positive today, they were immediately rushed to ESI Hospital by ambulance, creating fear in the area.

Meanwhile, bus services between NIlgiris District and Coimbatore were stopped from today, following reported arrival of large number of tourists in the name of locals.

Besides, there was problem in checking the passengers coming by bus and also private vehicles at Barliar and near Kothagiri checkpost, forcing to stop the services.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿