Two ganja peddlers arrested, two kg ganja seized in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Two ganja peddlers were arrested and about two kgs of contraband seized from their possession in separate incidents.

In the first incident, police, on specific information, approached a youth in Chokkampudur area seeking ganja and on search found 1.2 kg of ganja in his possession.

The youth was identified as Tamizharasan of Podanur and arrested and remanded and lodged him in the Central Jail.

In the second incident, police on rounds caught hold a man moving in suspicious manner in Vadavalli and interrogation revealed that he also is a peddler and seized some 800 grams from his possession.

He was also arrested and lodged in the jail.