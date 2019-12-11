Two held under POCSO Act for sexual assault on minor girls in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two persons, including a 61-year old man, were arrested under POCSO Act on charges of sexually assaulting minor girls in the city in two separated incidents.

According to police, the 61-year old Shekjk Bawa of Mettupalayam was reportedly sexually assaulting a 14-year old girl for a few months.

Based on the complains from the parents, police arrested Bawa, who reportedly threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

The man was arrested after registering a case under POCSO Act and lodged in the Central jail here.

In another case, a 24-year old Mohamed Wasik of Ukkadam in the city was arrested for giving sexual torture to a minor girl, when she was along in the house.

All Woman police Station in R S Puram arrested Washik and lodged in the Central jail, after booking under POCSO Act.