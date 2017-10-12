Two kilo ornaments looted from bus

Gold jewellery, weighing two kilos, were reported missing from a suitcase in a Bengaluru-Coimbatore bus. According to Thiagarajan, a gold merchant and a jewellery maker, two of his employees were returning from Bengaluru with the jewellery. The two – Jeevanandham and Sekhar – were on their way back home after selling jewellery weighing 500 grams.

On reaching Mettupalayam, they were shocked to find the suitcase broken open and the two kilo jewellery missing.

Police have registered a case and are interrogating Jeevanandham and Sekhar.