13 Apr 2020, Edition - 1735, Monday
Coimbatore

Two male doctors in ESI Hospital test positive for covid-19

Covai Post Network

April 13, 2020

Coimbatore :Two male doctors, treating Covid-19 patients admitted in the ESI Hospital tested positive for the disease on Monday.

The doctors,aged 26 and 27, were treating the patients at the hospital in the first week of this month and started showing symptoms of Coronavirus attack, health department sources
said. 

They had undergone required test on Sunday and results Monday confirmed that both were Covid-19 positive. 

Both are undergoing treatment at the hospital and steps have been taken to screen and test other doctors, nurses and health workers in the hospital, the sources said.

The hospital has already 119 positive patients. 

