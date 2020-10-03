  • Download mobile app
03 Oct 2020, Edition - 1908, Saturday
Coimbatore

Two more involved in gang rape arrested, hunt on for the sixth person in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 3, 2020

Coimbatore: Two more accused, allegedly involved in the gang rape of a woman from Assam in Palladam in nearby Tirupur District were arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have already arrested three persons and are look out for another person involved in the rape of a 22-year old woman on September 28.

The woman had lodged a complaint with All Women Police station that She had visited the house of Rajeshkumar in Palladam, who had promised a job.

After meeting him, Rajeshkumar asked his brother Raju (Rajeev) to drop her at bus stand, who took her on his motor cycle at a lonely place at Udayanur and sexually assaulted along with four others, who were waiting there.

They had also robbed Rs.2,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000, she said.

Police, who had registered case against the six persons, had arrested Raju,

Kavin Kumar and Anbu Wednesday last, Rajeshkumar and Damodaran were arrested early Saturday and search was on for the sixth accused Tamil, they said.

