Two quarantined with suspected corona virus symptoms in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Two persons, including a woman, have been admitted to the Government Hospitals here with the suspected symptoms of Corona virus.

In the first case, a 26-year old woman had arrived late Saturday night to the city from Qatar.

As she was suffering from fever and cold, the woman came to the government hospital for diagnosis and treatment Sunday morning, hospital sources said.

After collecting her blood sampled and sputum, she was quarantined in the Government Medical College and ESI hospital.

In another case, a man, who returned from Thailand, a couple of days ago was quarantined and isolated at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The man had come to nearby Erode after travelling many places. As he was suffering from fever and cough, his companions brought him to the city and got checked in the hospital, before going to Chennai.

His blood sample and swab were taken and sent for testing to Chennai and the man was quarantined there, they said.