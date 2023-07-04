Two Salem based companies win big at Tally MSME Honours 2023

Covai Post Network

Salem : Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, today, announced the winners of the third edition of ‘MSME Honours’ for the South Zone. Two companies from Salem named System Control and Smartika Home Essentials LLP triumphed amongst 5000 global nominations.

Tally MSME Honours is an annual initiative to identify businesses and entrepreneurs for their contribution in the economic advancement of the nation. The honours will recognize and celebrate the diversity and the positive impact of MSMEs through their best practices at the grass root level. This makes it an inclusive recognition to ensure that the real impact makers across the tiers of cities, segments and the unsung heroes driving the economy are celebrated. These honours are given out once a year on the occasion of International MSME day and are applicable to all types of businesses with a turnover less than 250 crores and a valid GSTIN.

Srikanth Srivatsan from System Control has been awarded in the ‘Business Maestro’ category for the company’s work in manufacturing specialized HT/MV switchgear products. Their products have had a great impact in the mining industry, renewable power and railway segments.

Gayatri Sundar from Smartika Home Essentials LLP was awarded in the ‘Wonder Woman’ category for her contributions in empowering ‘homepreneurs’ in the FMCG sector. They have reached 5 lakh customers that has brought them closer to their vision of creating preservative-free food for families.

In its third edition, Tally MSME Honours, in association with DBS Bank as preferred banking partner and Unicommerce and byteEDGE as supporting partners recognized the two MSMEs in Salem and 100 MSMEs across India.

Celebrated across four zones (East, West, North and South) of the country, the honours were given across 5 categories:

• Wonder Woman: Recognising women entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams and have redefined businesses today

• Business Maestro: Recognising stalwarts who have withstood the test of time and continue to grow.

• NewGen Icon: Recognising startups that have identified a market gap and have introduced innovative solutions

• Tech Transformer: Recognising businesses that are agile with modern technology adoption yielding better results

• Champion of Cause: Recognising businesses that have contributed towards a better purpose for global wellbeing

About Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd:

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in the business software products industry. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With over 2 million customer licenses activated worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries. The brand has one of the largest partner ecosystems in the country with more than 28,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.