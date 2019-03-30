Two students run over by speeding truck

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two college students, including a woman, in their early twenties, were run over by a speeding truck on Saturday, after their motorcycle lost control and fell on the road, on Mettupalam-Ooty Road, on the outskirts.

According to police, Manikandan (21) and Vinodini (20) were going to celebrate the birthday of the former, falling tomorrow, with their friends near Mettupalayam on a motorcycle.

As Manikandan attempted to overtake a car, parked on the roadside, he lost balance and hit on the median and both fell on the road.

A speeding tipper lorry coming from the opposition direction ran over on them, resulting in the spot death of Manikandan, police said.

The seriously injured Vinodini was taken to nearby Government hospital in Mettupalayam and after first aid and shifted to the Government hospital In Coimbatore. However, she died on the way, police said.