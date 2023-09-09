Two tigers found dead at Avalanche

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Causing deep concern on the wild life conservation front two tigers were found dead near here on Saturday. According to reliable sources the carcasses were lying a short distance from each other along the periphery of the Avalanche dam. Initial investigations indicated that both were female aged about six to seven years. However it was said that a clear picture , including the cause of death would emerge only after a thorough examination of the carcasses and receipt of the forensic report.Pointing out that they could be tigers from the Mukurthi forest area,Vijay Krishnaraj an activist of the United Conservation Movement told The Covai Post that the incident called for enhancing protection of highly sensitive areas like Mukuthi. Since

Mukurthi bordered Kerala it was very easy for forest and wildlife offenders to commit crimes and escape.