01 Apr 2019, Edition - 1357, Monday
Coimbatore

Two-wheeler lifters held, 4 bikes recovered

Covai Post Network

April 1, 2019

Coimbatore : Police Monday arrested two persons, involved in two-wheeler lifting and recovered four motor cycles from them.

Police personnel in the Race Course station limits noticed two persons on a motor cycle moving in a suspicious manner and nabbed them.

On questioning, Sabahani and Azharuddin is said to have confessed to stealing bikes and selling to two known workshop owners–Sadiq and Basha, for a price ranging from Rs.3,000 to Rs.9,000 they said.

The modus operandi was that the duo used to lift the vehicles, where there was no no CCTV coverage using duplicate keys and so far stolen 20 two wheelers worth Rs.five lakh.

