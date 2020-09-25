Two-wheeler thieves who stole around Race Course in Coimbatore, arrested

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Police arrested two persons, with identical name of Suresh, who were involved in stealing parked vehicles in and around Race Course area in the city.

Based on the complaints of missing of vehicles in between Taj Hotel and K G Hospital on the intervening dates of September 18 and 21, police investigated and zeroed in Suresh from Tirupur District and another Suresh from DIndigul district.

On investigation, the duo said to have confessed to stealing and.police recovered three two wheelers from their possession.

Both are having many cases against them, police said.