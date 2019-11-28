Unable to tolerate abuse of alcoholic spouse, wife kills disabled children, hangs

Neya Tabitha

A 29-year-old woman and a victim of a flawed system killed her two disabled children and also hung herself in sheer despair at Nallampalayam in Coimbatore district.

The incident happened in VOC Nagar on Tuesday evening between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm when there was none at home. The deceased were found an hour later by her mother, Baby (65) who had returned home after sending out invitations for her granddaughter’s (born to the victim’s sibling ) wedding.

The woman Gowri and her alcoholic husband, while returning from grocery shopping had been allegedly fighting over an ATM card that he had been demanding so that he can withdraw money to drink. But Gowri resisted because the money saved was meant to purchase medicines for her differently abled children.

Gowri’s husband Shivakumar is known to have a history of being violent and abusive towards his wife. This despite the fact that the children, who were a frequent witness, were disturbed by it. The couple also quarrel a lot over money as he drained it all on alcohol and was also irregular at his work as a daily wage labour.

When confronted by her family members, i.e., brother, Raja (38), cousin sister Lakshmi (36) and Aunt Manjula, he behaved rudely, abused them and asked them to stay out of his family affairs. Her children Divya Darshani (13) and Pranesh (9) went to a government school in the neighbourhood and her mother accompanied them to school every day. The two children were well taken care of well by Gowri’s parents, says Kavitha (22) niece of the deceased.

Gowri has resorted to the extreme step of killing her disabled children and later hanging herself to death because she was unable to endure the torture of an alcoholic husband and was also unable to meet the needs of bringing up her children with special needs.

The Thudiyalur Police Station was informed as soon as the incident took place and a case was registered under section 174 of IPC.

The family squarely blames the husband, Siva Kumar (40) going by his history of violent behaviour in the past. When Gowri’s mother Baby confronted him, he said he didn’t do it, scaled the wall and fled. He was also reportedly intoxicated at the time and seemed nervous.

Inspector Balamurali who is investigating the case said that husband Siva Kumar appeared distressed and upset about what had happened and he had fled the scene out of fear that the family would harm him. The inspector said that the autopsy results expected in the next 15 days will draw a clear picture. Siva Kumar who was in police custody since Wednesday was released this morning (28.11.2019). Further investigations are on.