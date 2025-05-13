UNCCD Youth Caucus Appoints Save Soil Advocate to Lead Agricultural Sustainability Efforts

Covai Post Network





Mahathi Aguvaveedi, Policy and Communications Officer at Save Soil, has been selected as one of the Steering Committee members for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Youth Caucus. She will be the Focal Point for Food Security and Agriculture for a two-year term.

A Columbia University graduate with a Master’s in Public Policy, she has over a decade experience working in the international development field, in Sustainability, Public health Refugee Support. She also brings several years of experience from Save Soil, where she has focused on developing policy and communication frameworks for soil health initiatives, and building strategic partnerships with other organizations.

At the UNCCD Youth Caucus, she aims to ensure soil and agriculture are recognized globally as key determinants of planetary and human health. Her priorities include securing adequate resources—both nationally and internationally—for soil regeneration and mainstreaming agroecological practices through global policy channels.

“The health of our soils directly impacts the health of our planet and our communities,” said Mahathi. “Through this role, I look forward to working with young leaders worldwide to ensure soil regeneration receives the attention and resources it urgently needs.”

The UNCCD Youth Caucus (UYC) is a global platform and part of UNCCD, to advocate for sustainable land use and combat desertification, land degradation, and drought.

It provides youth with a voice in UNCCD processes, as well as other multilateral negotiations. As a Focal point for Food security and agriculture, Mahathi will coordinate efforts among youth representatives globally, ensuring their perspectives shape UNCCD processes.