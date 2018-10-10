Unique urban art fest to be held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : St+art India Foundation in association with Asian Paints will be in this city for the very first time to enrich the cityscape with street art pieces.

Organised as part of the Smart City mission, the festival will collaborate with Coimbatore Municipal Corporation to create value for the city by integrating contemporary public art in its urban fabric.

St+art India is going to create a ‘walkable art trail’ on Government Art College Road. Three Indian artist duos have been invited to this project to create murals that would reflect on the city’s socio-cultural ecosystem. A landmark project will reinforce the visual identity Town Hall.

St+art India has invited Bengaluru-based duo Poornima and Sadhna to wrap the District Library Office building with a vibrant mural.

“We are very proud to inaugurate an urban art festival in Coimbatore for the first time… Public spaces are getting recognised as key value for our cities and we are eager to contribute to it with the medium of #artforall festival curator Giulia Abrogi said

According to Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle, the company was very happy to once again “bring vibrancy to a city and uplift the moods, spirits of its residents through the inherent ability of public art”.

Across the past four years, the foundation has organised seven St+art festivals and numerous public art projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.