Utilise resources and focus more on research, Minister tells students

Professional college students should focus more on research by utilising the available resources in the colleges and universities and should come out with innovative products, State Higher Education Minister K.P. Anabalagan said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students during the 34th convocation of Bharathiar University, the Minister said 65 new colleges were opened in the State under the AIADMK rule in the last six years. “According to the national survey of higher education report (2016-16), the standard of education has been growing in the State. India’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) is 24.5 per cent. Tamil Nadu’s GER is 44.3 per cent. It is the statistical scale used by the United Nations as educational index to determine the number of students enrolled in school at different grade levels. The GER of women graduates in the nation stands at 23.5 per cent, whereas Tamil Nadu stands at 42.4 per cent,” the Minister said.

A total of 582 students received their degrees from State Governor and University Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of Justice M.M. Sundresh of the Madras High Court. Out of this 126 received graduation and post graduation degrees, while 454 received doctorates.

Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor A Ganapathy, Registrar (in-charge) B Vanitha and University Syndicate and Senate members were present.