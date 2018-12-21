  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2018, Edition - 1256, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • J&K: 1 army jawan martyred in Pak sniper attack in Kupwara
  • Delhi High Court dismisses petition filed by AJL, challenging the eviction order of Oct 30 by Land and development authority
  • Sohrabuddin Verdict: Application of re-examination of witnesses rejected
  • WB challenges single bench order, states moves division bench. Petition accepted by CJ, matter would be heard RathYatraFaceoff
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.
  • Can’t tax luxury items at same rate as essential goods, says Arunjaitley
  • Rajnathsingh concerned over Pak bid to revive militancy in Punjab
  • 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi High Court dismissed Sajjan Kumar’s plea which sought more time to surrender
Travel

Coimbatore

VAOs attempt to lay siege collectors’ office in Coimbatore and Tirupur, arrested

Covai Post Network

December 21, 2018

Coimbatore : A total of 110 Village Administrative Officers (VAO) were arrested on Friday, when they attempted to lay siege the officer of District Collector here, seeking to implement their various demands including basic amenities in their offices.

The VAOs had started their indefinite strike from December 10 in the district demanding basic amenities like proper drinking water at their offices.They also wanted the Government to provide them with internet facility to issue certificate online.

As the strike entered the 12th day, about 130 VAOs marched towards the district collectorate and raised slogans seeking to implement their demands.

Even as the officers started squatting on the ground to lay siege, police arrested and taken them away in a van.

Due to the strike more than 10,000 online certificates are pending in Coimbatore district alone, official sources said.

Similarly, as many as 180 VAOs were arrested in nearby Tirupur for staging demonstration for the same demands, police siad.

Police prevented and arrested all the officers, while they were proceeding to the district collector’s office there, by raising slogans, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿