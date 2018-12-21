VAOs attempt to lay siege collectors’ office in Coimbatore and Tirupur, arrested

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 110 Village Administrative Officers (VAO) were arrested on Friday, when they attempted to lay siege the officer of District Collector here, seeking to implement their various demands including basic amenities in their offices.

The VAOs had started their indefinite strike from December 10 in the district demanding basic amenities like proper drinking water at their offices.They also wanted the Government to provide them with internet facility to issue certificate online.

As the strike entered the 12th day, about 130 VAOs marched towards the district collectorate and raised slogans seeking to implement their demands.

Even as the officers started squatting on the ground to lay siege, police arrested and taken them away in a van.

Due to the strike more than 10,000 online certificates are pending in Coimbatore district alone, official sources said.

Similarly, as many as 180 VAOs were arrested in nearby Tirupur for staging demonstration for the same demands, police siad.

Police prevented and arrested all the officers, while they were proceeding to the district collector’s office there, by raising slogans, they said.