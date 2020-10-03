  • Download mobile app
03 Oct 2020, Edition - 1908, Saturday
Various political parties, unions stage demo against UP government

Covai Post Network

October 3, 2020

Coimbatore: Activists of various political parties, trade unions and students organisations, today staged a demonstration condemning the rape and murder case of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The workers of AIDWA, CITU, SFI and DYFI participated in the demonstration and accused the UP government of not not providing proper protection to Dalits and Muslims.

They raised slogans against chief minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded justice to the family of the Dalit girl.

Similarly, the workers of VCK also staged demonstration on the issue near South Taluk Office.

