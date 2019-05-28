VC of TNAU conferred lifetime recognition award

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor N Kumar was on Tuesday conferred with Lifetime Recognition Award’ by the Confederation of Horticulture Association of India

The award was conferred at the International Conference on Innovative Horticulture at Pantnagar in Uttaranchal for his outstanding contribution in the field of horticulture and academic leadership focused on human resource development in agriculture, a varsity statement said.

In his career, spanning 35 years, Kumar guided more than 21 MSc and 13 PhD students, of which five had received the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Award.

Kumar was also part of accreditation team of Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) and currently providing academic leadership as Vice Chancellor and was focused on the development of horticulture, it added.