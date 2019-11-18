VCK workers seek arrest of film actor Gayathri Raghuram

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Monday sought the arrest of film actor, Gayathri Raghuram for allegedly trying to create caste conflict by speaking ill of party president, and MP, Tol Thirumavalavan.

In a petition submitted to the office of City Police Commissioner, workers claimed that Gayathri in her twitter handle had denigrated Thirumavalavan.

She was trying to create caste conflict by speaking ill of the people of lower castes, but no action was taken against her so far, they said.

The workers demanded that Gayathri should be immediately booked under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and arrested for denigrating the leaders and people of lower caste.