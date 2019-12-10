Vehicle to collect E-waste flagged off in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The City Corporation join hands with Green Era Recyclers to collect E-wastes generated from the offices to banks to hospitals across the city.

The corporation commissioner, Sravankumar Jathavat flagged off the vehicle today to collect such waste at a function on his office premises.

Such facility will be extended to all the 100 wards of the city in a phased manner.

E-waste generated in corporation office, zonal and ward offices, corporation health centres and schools, banks, hospitals and domestic apartments will be collected.