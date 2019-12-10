  • Download mobile app
10 Dec 2019, Edition - 1610, Tuesday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Bengaluru: R Vasanth Kumar, Corporator, who joined BJP from Congress two days ago, rejoins Congress.
  • Congress leader P Chidambaram reaches parliament.
  • BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Arasukumar joins DMK.
Travel

Coimbatore

Vehicle to collect E-waste flagged off in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

December 10, 2019

Coimbatore : The City Corporation join hands with Green Era Recyclers to collect E-wastes generated from the offices to banks to hospitals across the city.

The corporation commissioner, Sravankumar Jathavat flagged off the vehicle today to collect such waste at a function on his office premises.

Such facility will be extended to all the 100 wards of the city in a phased manner.

E-waste generated in corporation office, zonal and ward offices, corporation health centres and schools, banks, hospitals and domestic apartments will be collected.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿