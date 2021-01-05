Vehicles coming from Kerala via Coimbatore subjected to intensive checks to prevent bird flu

Covai Post Network

In view of the rapid spread of bird flu in Kerala, vehicles carrying poultry, duck eggs, meat and fodder are being sent back to the state.

In wake of ducks and chickens dying suddenly in Alappuzha and Kottayam in Kerala, the samples taken from eight dead ducks tested positive for the H5N8 virus, which has been linked to the spread of bird flu.

Tamil Nadu is taking steps to ensure bird flu doesn’t enter the state. The livestock department is conducting intensive checks at the Coimbatore Walayar check post to prevent the spread of bird flu in the state. While a few vehicles are being sent back, a few others are being allowed entry only post the liberal spraying of Chlorine dioxide (bleach).