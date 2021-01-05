  • Download mobile app
05 Jan 2021, Edition - 2002, Tuesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP’s victory in Bihar polls, bypolls, local body elections shows people’s faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani
  • PM Modi flags off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, says it has strengthened small and marginal farmers
  • Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days
Travel

Coimbatore

Vehicles coming from Kerala via Coimbatore subjected to intensive checks to prevent bird flu

Covai Post Network

January 5, 2021

Share

In view of the rapid spread of bird flu in Kerala, vehicles carrying poultry, duck eggs, meat and fodder are being sent back to the state.

In wake of ducks and chickens dying suddenly in Alappuzha and Kottayam in Kerala, the samples taken from eight dead ducks tested positive for the H5N8 virus, which has been linked to the spread of bird flu.

Tamil Nadu is taking steps to ensure bird flu doesn’t enter the state. The livestock department is conducting intensive checks at the Coimbatore Walayar check post to prevent the spread of bird flu in the state. While a few vehicles are being sent back, a few others are being allowed entry only post the liberal spraying of Chlorine dioxide (bleach).

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿