Velliangiri FPO Gets “Best Performing FPO” Award by TN Government

Velliangiri Uzhavan, a Farmer Producer Company, promoted by Isha Outreach, has been honored with the “Best Performing FPO” award by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami presented the “Best Performing FPO” award to Velliangiri Uzhavan under the “Governance” category during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. The award was received by Kumar, Chairman of the FPO and a farmer from Coimbatore’s Thondamuthur.

The Farmer Producer Company makes a profit by selling coconuts, sugarcane and vegetable produce directly in the market. In the last financial year 2019-20, the FPO recorded an annual turnover of Rs 11.13 crore.

Velliangiri Uzhavan FPO was started in Coimbatore in 2013 under the guidance of Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation. With over 1,000 farmers, 38 percent of whom are women, Velliangiri Uzhavan comprises largely small and marginal farmers who account for 70 percent of its membership.

Earlier last year, Velliangiri Uzhavan was given the ‘Best FPO’ award at the Outlook Agriculture Conclave in New Delhi. The award was presented by the Union Minister of Agriculture, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar.