Velumani holds coronavirus discussion with officials in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today held discussion with senior officials of various departments about the Coronavirus infection situation in the district.

Stressing the need to check the spread of the infection, Velumani asked the officials to monitor the vehicles coming from other districts, as part of the preventive measures.

He also wanted the prevent the children and old persons from unnecessarily coming outside, who are more prone to the infection and also the need to wear face masks while coming out from their residents.

The district collector, K Rajamani, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran, Corporation Commissioner, Sravankumar Jathavat, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital Dean, Dr Kalidas and ESI Hospital dean Dr Nirmala were among the officials present at the discussion.