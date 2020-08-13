  • Download mobile app
13 Aug 2020, Edition - 1857, Thursday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for housing complex for Rajya Sabha employees
  • Southern leaders are snatched of opportunities by Hindi imposition: Kumaraswamy
  • Non-implementation of PM-Kisan scheme ‘cruel joke’ on Bengal farmers: Governor Dhankhar to Mamata
Travel

Coimbatore

Velumani holds coronavirus discussion with officials in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2020

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today held discussion with senior officials of various departments about the Coronavirus infection situation in the district.

Stressing the need to check the spread of the infection, Velumani asked the officials to monitor the vehicles coming from other districts, as part of the preventive measures.

He also wanted the prevent the children and old persons from unnecessarily coming outside, who are more prone to the infection and also the need to wear face masks while coming out from their residents.

The district collector, K Rajamani, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran, Corporation Commissioner, Sravankumar Jathavat, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital Dean, Dr Kalidas and ESI Hospital dean Dr Nirmala were among the officials present at the discussion.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿