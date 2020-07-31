Verma takes over command of AFAC

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Air Commodore Rajnish Verma on Friday assumed Command of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), here from Air Commodore S R Menon, who retired after 33 years of dedicated service.

Before taking over Command of AFAC, Verma was serving at Directorate of Air Veterans, Indian Air Force, New Delhi.

Commissioned in the Administrative Branch of IAF in 1989, Verma has held various important portfolios in his 31 years of commendable service, an official release said.

Poonam Verma took charge as President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Local), AFAC from Jayashree Menon.