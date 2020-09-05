VGM Foundation, Coimbatore, launches people’s movement against covid-19

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With Covid-19 spreading like wild fire across India, VGM Foundation with Rotary International today launched a ‘People’s Movement,’ titled MASC (Mission Against Spread of Corona).

Though the people were aware about the disease during the lock down period, the relaxation and lifting of lock down has led to

dire danger, as the people were not not adhering to norms of wearing face mask and social distancing, VGM Foudnation Chairman, V G Mohan Prasad told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

‘Protecting oneself is to protect the nation,’ and the project MASC will empower every Indian citizen to protect against the deadly Coronavirus, he said.

The MASC, in order to create an awareness chain will pass the page on social media networking without a break by each on sending a message to 100 of their contacts and so, he said.

Instead of saying Namaste, vanakkam, koopukai, namaskaram, greetings, the movement wanted to say MASC when you meet any one, Mohanprasad said.

The project will be replicated by other Rotary Clubs across India and also across the globe by the Rotary International in due course, Dr T P Swamy, president, Rotary Club of Coimbatore East RI District 3201, who was the chief guest said.

If every one of our nation’s youth pledges support the war against corona, the mission will succeed, Mohanprasad said.