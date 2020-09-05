  • Download mobile app
05 Sep 2020, Edition - 1880, Saturday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No Question Hour: TMC says it’s ‘unjust’ to compare 2-day assembly session with Monsoon Session of Parliament
  • Kerala recorded 2,655 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 4,459: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • PM’s call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat is producing self-reliant India: Union Minister Puri
Travel

Coimbatore

VGM Foundation, Coimbatore, launches people’s movement against covid-19

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2020

Coimbatore : With Covid-19 spreading like wild fire across India, VGM Foundation with Rotary International today launched a ‘People’s Movement,’ titled MASC (Mission Against Spread of Corona).

Though the people were aware about the disease during the lock down period, the relaxation and lifting of lock down has led to
dire danger, as the people were not not adhering to norms of wearing face mask and social distancing, VGM Foudnation Chairman, V G Mohan Prasad told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

‘Protecting oneself is to protect the nation,’ and the project MASC will empower every Indian citizen to protect against the deadly Coronavirus, he said.

The MASC, in order to create an awareness chain will pass the page on social media networking without a break by each on sending a message to 100 of their contacts and so, he said.

Instead of saying Namaste, vanakkam, koopukai, namaskaram, greetings, the movement wanted to say MASC when you meet any one, Mohanprasad said.

The project will be replicated by other Rotary Clubs across India and also across the globe by the Rotary International in due course, Dr T P Swamy, president, Rotary Club of Coimbatore East RI District 3201, who was the chief guest said.

If every one of our nation’s youth pledges support the war against corona, the mission will succeed, Mohanprasad said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿