Vi Business Launches ‘Ready for Next’ Program to help MSMEs Thrive in their Digital Journey

Covai Post Network

Post-pandemic business impact, excessive liquidity crunch and tectonic shift has made MSMEs vulnerable. Keeping these challenges in mind on the occasion of World MSME Day, Vi Business, the enterprise arm of India’s leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), today announced the launch of Ready for Next, a special program curated to help the MSMEs accelerate their growth potential.

Digital Adoption has become one of the most important factors in opening up new business prospects. Simultaneously, digitally securing the business is crucial in the new era of remote working. Vi Business Ready for Next program therefore is built on the philosophy of handholding the MSMEs in their entire digital journey. This curated program will serve all possible needs and requirements of MSMEs that will enable them to grow at a much faster pace.

Commenting on the initiative, Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea said “MSMEs are the backbone of India’s economy, contributing 30% to the GDP. We recognise the key role that small businesses play in fostering new ideas and enabling a Digital India. Dynamic innovation needs specific solutions, strong technology support and trusted partners for sustainable growth. The ReadyForNext Program is our commitment to MSMEs to provide long-term solutions that will help them move ahead and build a better tomorrow. It is aimed to simplify their decision making process and help them identify the right focus, direction and solutions for their business, to be ready for tomorrow. We expect this program to be a game changer that will empower 250,000 MSMEs to fast track growth.”

Vi Business ReadyForNext program comprises of two elements: Digital Self Evaluation and Exclusive MSME Offers.

· ReadyForNext Digital Evaluation: Vi Business in association with Dun & Bradstreet, has developed a platform which helps MSMEs access their digital readiness, identify gaps and required steps to become a future ready organisation. The ‘ReadyForNext’ evaluation process helps the business owners assess their setup across three aspects: Digital Customer, Digital Workspace and Digital Business. This breakup will present their preparedness and respective industry scenario in terms of customer-facing and servicing aspects, workforce and infrastructure monitoring aspects, and business data and network security aspects. In addition, it will also provide recommendations on next steps to be taken for their digital transformation journey. The customers can access this platform on https://www.myvi.in/business/enterprise-segments/smb/msme-readyfornext

· ReadyForNext Exclusive MSME Offers: The program is built on three pillars- Engage, Grow and Secure. The program offers specialised solutions to engage with their customer base, grow their business and maintain a digitally secure business environment. Enabling a healthy environment for collaboration, Vi Business is extending a value benefit worth Rs. 20,000 and more for MSMEs to adopt digital solutions.

In addition to above, the program also offers ‘Business Advice’ to empower businesses to be future ready.

MSMEs could avail the limited period offers either by signing up on the website or by contacting the partner or nearest Vi Retail store. The offers are limited period and are valid till 31st July 2022.