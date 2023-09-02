Vi Redefines Postpaid Experience in India; Empowers Customers with ‘Choice’

Covai Post Network

• Vi Max Postpaid Plans allow users to choose their preferred benefits across Entertainment, Food, Travel, and Mobile Security

COIMBATORE : In line with its continuous endeavour to offer tailor-made benefits to its users, Vi, the leading telecom operator, today announced an industry-first initiative ‘Choice’, which enables its postpaid users the freedom to opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits across Entertainment, Food, Travel, and Mobile Security

With an aim to empower its postpaid customers, Vi is the first telco to introduce such a differentiated proposition that democratises its postpaid offerings by enabling users to choose the benefits that are most relevant to them. Under this new proposition, Vi Individual and Family Postpaid users can opt for a range of benefits from a premium partner of their choice across four exclusive categories:

• Entertainment – OTT: Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, and SunNXT

• Food:

– 6 Months Subscription to EazyDiner; offering upto 50% discount at Premium restaurants & bars

• Travel:

– 1 year subscription of EaseMyTrip; Offering Rs. 750 off on round trip booking or Rs. 400 off on one-way flight tickets every month

• Safety of Smartphone for enhanced security and smooth handset experience:

– 1 year subscription of Norton Anti – Virus protection for 1 mobile device.

These offers will depend on the plan that the user/customer chooses to opt for.

Commenting on the proposition, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said “Vi Max is a significant leap forward in our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. As we introduce the pioneering ‘Choice’’ feature, we’re reimagining the possibilities of a postpaid plan. Our focus is to empower our customers by granting them the autonomy to tailor their mobile experience to their unique preferences. Vi Max is not only about connectivity but also designed with an intent to empower our valued customers to determine the features that are most useful for an optimal experience as well as value for money. By integrating preferred OTT subscriptions, enhanced security measures, and lifestyle privileges, we’re delivering a holistic solution that resonates with the digital lifestyle of today’s users. Vi Max is a testament to our dedication to driving value, power, and convenience for our cherished customers, enabling them to flourish in the digital era.”

This isn’t all, Vi Users will also get access to other exclusive benefits like Vi Games, Vi Music, Vi Jobs & Education, Vi Movies & TV. Vi Max postpaid plans offer other unique benefits such as Set Your Own Credit Limit and Priority Customer Service.

Here’s a look at the Vi Max Individual Post-Paid Plans:

Plan 401 501 701 RED X 1101

Choice Available 1 2 3 ALL

Choice Benefits

6 Months Subscription of Amazon Prime – Yes Yes Yes

1 Year Mobile Subscription of Disney+Hotstar Yes Yes – –

1 Year Super Subscription of Disney+Hotstar – – Yes Yes

1 Year Mobile Subscription of SonyLiv Yes Yes – –

1 Year Premium Subscription of SonyLiv – – Yes Yes

1 Year Subscription of SunNXT Yes Yes Yes Yes

1 Year Subscription of EaseMyTrip Yes Yes Yes Yes

Complete subscription of Norton Anti-Virus Yes Yes Yes Yes

6 Months Subscription of EazyDiner – Yes Yes Yes

MakeMyTrip Discount – – – Yes

Airport Lounge Access (4/year) – – – Yes

IR Pack worth Rs. 2999/year – – – Yes

Vi Max Family Post-Paid Plans at a Glance:

Plan 601 1001 1151

No. of Connection 2 4 5

Choice Available 2 2 2

Choice Benefits

6 Months Subscription of Amazon Prime Yes Yes Yes

1 Year Mobile Subscription of Disney+Hotstar Yes Yes Yes

1 Year Mobile Subscription of SonyLiv Yes Yes Yes

1 Year Subscription of SunNXT Yes Yes Yes

1 Year Subscription of EaseMyTrip Yes Yes Yes

Complete subscription of Norton Anti-Virus Yes Yes Yes

6 Months Subscription of EazyDiner – Yes Yes