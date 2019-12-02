Villagers seek arrest of land owner, demand increased solatium, govt jobs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The villagers of Nadur, where 17 persons died, after a compound wall collapased on their houses early today, sought immediate arrest of the land owner, for constructing the wall illegally.

Besides seeking the arrest of the person, they also put various demands including increase in the solatium from Rs.four lakh announced by Tamil Nadu government to Rs.25 lakh, during a meeting convened by the district collector, K Rajamani at Mettupalayam.

Other demands included for registering cases under SC/ST Act against the owner for reportedly violating the building rules, even as police have registered a case under 304 A (causing accident by negligence) of IPC.

They also demanded a government jobs to one of the kin of the deceased.

Rajamani, flanked by West Zone IG, Periahiah assured to forward their demands to Chief Minister, K Palanisamy, who is expected to visit the area Tuesday and condole personally the bereaved families.

Earlier, about 500 locals staged a picketing on Mettupalayam-Ooty road, seeking the arrest of the land owner, disrupting traffic for nearly one hour.

Some villagers refused to accept the bodies after postmortem at the Government Hospital in Mettupalayam, and were removed, when Rajamani and a AIADMK Local MLA were present.

They also blamed the officials for not taking preventive measures before the rainy season, which was leading to such incidents.