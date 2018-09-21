  • Download mobile app

  • Sources suggest that Bishop Franco Mulakkal is likely to be arrested today
  • Terrorists abduct, kill three policemen in Kashmir
  • The United States on Thursday welcomed the move to hold talks between Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in New York.
  • 3 abducted cops martyred in Shopian, J&K
Coimbatore

Violin sisters to perform in Kovai

Covai Post Network

September 21, 2018

Coimbatore : Violin Vidhushis Dr M Lalitha and M Nandini will be performing Violin Duet for the Manoranjithan Gokulastami and Navarathri Music festival on the 24th 2018 from 6 pm at Sri Ayyappa Puja Sangam, Ramnagar, Coimbatore.

They will be accompanied by Vadapathimangalam Sri Venkatramani on Mridangam and Sri Tiruvallikeni Santhakumar on Tavil.

