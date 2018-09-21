21 Sep 2018, Edition - 1165, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sources suggest that Bishop Franco Mulakkal is likely to be arrested today
- Terrorists abduct, kill three policemen in Kashmir
- The United States on Thursday welcomed the move to hold talks between Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in New York.
- 3 abducted cops martyred in Shopian, J&K
Violin sisters to perform in Kovai
Covai Post Network
September 21, 2018
Coimbatore : Violin Vidhushis Dr M Lalitha and M Nandini will be performing Violin Duet for the Manoranjithan Gokulastami and Navarathri Music festival on the 24th 2018 from 6 pm at Sri Ayyappa Puja Sangam, Ramnagar, Coimbatore.
They will be accompanied by Vadapathimangalam Sri Venkatramani on Mridangam and Sri Tiruvallikeni Santhakumar on Tavil.