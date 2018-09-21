Violin sisters to perform in Kovai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Violin Vidhushis Dr M Lalitha and M Nandini will be performing Violin Duet for the Manoranjithan Gokulastami and Navarathri Music festival on the 24th 2018 from 6 pm at Sri Ayyappa Puja Sangam, Ramnagar, Coimbatore.

They will be accompanied by Vadapathimangalam Sri Venkatramani on Mridangam and Sri Tiruvallikeni Santhakumar on Tavil.