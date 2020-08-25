Visit Nilgiris only if it is essential,says Innocent Divya

D.Radhakrishnan

People visiting the Nilgiris unnecessarily, are not welcome.

Conveying this stand of the district,at a press conference,held here on Tuesday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms. J.Innocent Divya said that e-pass for entering the Nilgiris,should be obtained only if it is absolutely essential.

Pointing out that between 2000 and 2500 people are coming to the Nilgiris daily,she said that following the government simplifying the procedure to obtain e-passes,people belonging to various walks of life are coming here everyday.

Stating that only those who have to necessarily come to the Nilgiris should apply for e-passes,she cautioned that officials of the revenue and local administration departments are maintaining a vigil and keeping an eye on cottages.

Pointing out that the ban on entry of tourists into the Nilgiris, is still in force,Ms.Divya said that,those found to be here,without valid reasons, will be sent back.

On the ongoing efforts to combat the Corona virus,Ms.Divya said that,till August 24, 322 persons were undergoing treatment in various medical facilities.

If anyone developed symptoms like a nagging cough ,fever or cold,they should immediately go to the nearest hospital or primary health centre .In this connection,she pointed out that out of eight persons who had died so far in the Nilgiris,due to Corona virus,five had lost their lives because they had reported late for treatment.

She stressed the need to strictly adhere to norms relating to social distancing and wearing of masks.

In tune with discussions held on Monday,with the Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris Ms.Supriya Sahu, steps are being taken to increase the bed strength for Covid patients.The Chief Secretary has assured that,beds will be reserved in the ESI hospital in

Coimbatore for Covid patients from the Nilgiris.

Adverting to the losses suffered in the current spell of heavy rains,the Collector said that damages to roads and small bridges in Gudalur were to the tune of about Rupees four crores in Gudalur and around Rupees two crores in Ooty.About 34 hectares of farm lands had been affected.42 houses had been fully damaged and 400 partially damaged.