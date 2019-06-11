Visual of man pushing wife out of car goes viral

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a shocking visual that has gone viral, a woman is seen falling out of a moving car reportedly pushed by her husband near Thudiyalur on the city outskirts, a month ago.

The incident had occured on May 9 and the visual was recorded in the CCTV in the area. The visual of the woman falling out from the rear seat of a car went viral early Tuesday..

According to the police, a couple Arun and Arathi had been having a choppy marriage for 11 years in which they had applied for divorce and later withdrawn it. Both shifted from Mumbai to Coimbatore.

The couple had recently travelled to Udhagamandalam, during which there was a quarrel between them leading to in Arun hitting Arathi, who had lodged a complaint with police station there.

However, the couple again started living together, police said.

On May nine, while going in a car, Arathi was found falling out of the car, reportedly pushed down by Arun. People in the neighbourhood remained mute onlookers, the video showed.

After going through the CCTV footage, Thudiyalur police have registered a case against Arun under various sections including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation), they said