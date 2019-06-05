VITAE opens new office to increase seat strength

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Vitae International Accounting Services Pvt Ltd, a leading accounting, auditing and taxation service company for Chartered Accountant firms in the world, as part of its expansion, opened its fifth office in the city Wednesday.

With a strength of 300 seats, the new office will add another 114 seats, in two shifts, which would be shared with its proposed new company JD Business Solutions LLP, beginning next month, VITAE Managing Director, Daniel Victor told reporters here.

Stating that the company is expected to grow by 15 per cent annually, he said that its turnover now stood at five million USD.

Vitae’s current owner, London-based Alcedo Atthis Private ltd, along with him, is expanding the business to the focused areas of financial and management accounting and reporting to English speaking nations of the world, he said, adding that Vitae has 25 top clients in five nations, but not having one in India.

The company plans to invest Rs.five crore over the next three years, contributing to an increase in turnover by eight million USD over the period, he said.

The company expects an increase of staff strength by 150 in the first year, which will rise to 450 by the end of the third year in addition to the 15 per cent growth in existing activities, Daniel said.