Vokal adds Tamil to its Q & A platform

Coimbatore : Vokal, a leading vernacular question and answer knowledge sharing platform in the country, Friday added Tamil to its platform.

With this the platform will have 11 languages -Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjab, Oriya and Assamese, Vokal Co-founder, Mayank Bidawatka told reporters here.



Stating that only 10 percent of 40 lakh internet users in india are well versed in English and notably less in Indian vernacular languages, Mayank said that this is a step towards bridging the gap so that more number of people benefit, particularly in the rural areas.



India's vernacular internet segment is poised to be twice the size of the US and one of the largest segments in the world, its founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.



The regional languages users are expected to account for nearly 75 per cent of Indian internet user base by 2021, he said



Vokal is trying to bridge the information and knowledge gap among these non-English internet users by enabling peer-to peer knowledge sharing through questions and answers over voice and video, Aprameya said.



The Vokal App already has 10 lakh questions and answers, including 25,000 in Tamil, he said