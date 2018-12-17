Walking on hands 53-year old seeks land taken over by HR and CE

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 53-year-old temple priest on Monday came to the District Collectorate by walking on his hands, seeking the admnistration to restore his ancestral land taken over by HR and CE deparrtment.

Chatrapathi, the priest at Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple in Kuniyamuthur in the city, arrived at the collectorate by walking upside down, to submit a petition to the district collector, as Monday being grievances day.

He told reporters that his family members were working as priests in the temple over the years and 1.12 acre of land was gifted to them by the Royal family and innolved in agriculture there.

However, HR and CE department recently took over the temple rendering him jobless. The department also took over the land claiming that it also belonged to the department, he said.

He appealed the intervention of the administration and Collector, T N Hariharan to look into the matter and restore the land to him.