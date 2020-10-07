Water from Azhiyar dam released

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district collector, K Rajamani today released water from Azhiyar dam for irrigating 22,116 acre of land in and around Pollachi and Anamalai belts.

The 2,548 million cusecs of water will flow for 80 days from today in both old ayacut and new ayacut areas in Pollachi, Vettaikaranpudur and Sethumadai.

The water was released following the directive of Chief Minister, Edapadi Palanisamy two days ago, Rajamani said.

Valparai MLA Kasthurivasu, Sub collector Vaidyanathan and senior officials were present at the event.